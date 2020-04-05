National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. National Grid has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 503.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 5.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

