Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
EMBVF stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Arca Continental SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.
Arca Continental SAB de CV Company Profile
