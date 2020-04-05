Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EMBVF stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Arca Continental SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

Arca Continental SAB de CV Company Profile

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and the Republic of Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola and other-flavor soft drinks, water, other carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, and dairy drinks, as well as snacks and candies.

