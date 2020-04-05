Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s previous close.

NGVT has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, Director Frederick J. Lynch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.