United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.17.

NYSE URI opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.33. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after purchasing an additional 98,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after purchasing an additional 206,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,408,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

