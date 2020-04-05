Pareto Securities Upgrades Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to “Buy”

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CTTAY stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.50. Continental has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $17.84.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc
Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc
Retail Properties of America Price Target Cut to $9.00
Retail Properties of America Price Target Cut to $9.00
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde a €69.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde a €69.00 Price Target
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group
Deutsche Bank Lowers RED ELECTRICA C/ADR to Hold
Deutsche Bank Lowers RED ELECTRICA C/ADR to Hold
Akzo Nobel Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank
Akzo Nobel Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report