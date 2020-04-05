Pareto Securities Upgrades Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to “Buy”

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CTTAY stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.50. Continental has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $17.84.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

