Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $76.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.56. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,297,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 467,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,667,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,041,000 after acquiring an additional 178,521 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 456,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 93,986 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,116,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

