BMO Capital Markets Lowers Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Market Perform

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s previous close.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 7.40%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $15,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 248,330 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 106.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 136,411 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 135,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $4,260,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

