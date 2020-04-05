Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MHK. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.27.

Shares of MHK opened at $62.01 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

