Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $271.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $10.75.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,344,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

