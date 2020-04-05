Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Rating Increased to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM opened at $73.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average is $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,216,000 after purchasing an additional 793,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,153,000 after purchasing an additional 879,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,636,000 after purchasing an additional 722,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.