Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.00.
NHYDY stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.
