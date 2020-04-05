Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

NHYDY stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.