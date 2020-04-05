Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Hold

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

PDC Energy stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,001,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 152,669 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

