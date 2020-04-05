Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Raised to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

NYSE MO opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

