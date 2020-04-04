AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of AlarmCom worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $29,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $64,774.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,174.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALRM. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

