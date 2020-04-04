Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.1% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 59,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $241.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.66.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

