AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Get AlarmCom alerts:

ALRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Imperial Capital increased their price target on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $64,774.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,174.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $29,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,099,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 155,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AlarmCom (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.