First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

