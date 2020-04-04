Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,276 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $5,026,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,936 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,290 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.96.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

