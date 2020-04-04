Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Holdings Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $664,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total transaction of $6,913,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and have sold 207,118 shares valued at $86,798,008. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACC stock opened at $215.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $362.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

