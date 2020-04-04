Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 723,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xperi by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 368,240 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Xperi by 137,434.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 891,950 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Xperi by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 352,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Xperi by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 330,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 266,790 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $645.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xperi Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Xperi’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XPER shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

