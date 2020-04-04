Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 37,607 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,607 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 755,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $31,689,864.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

