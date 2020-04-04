Michele O’connor Sells 3,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total value of $470,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michele O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Michele O’connor sold 71 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total value of $10,547.05.

On Friday, January 10th, Michele O’connor sold 99 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $14,461.92.

On Friday, January 3rd, Michele O’connor sold 69 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $9,740.04.

VEEV stock opened at $150.11 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

