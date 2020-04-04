Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.96.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $102.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,936 shares of company stock worth $7,971,290. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $309,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after buying an additional 953,739 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,245,000 after buying an additional 827,804 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,153,235,000 after buying an additional 813,201 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

