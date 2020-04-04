Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,441,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

