Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

NYSE FPL opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

