WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in WABCO were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in WABCO by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBC opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.71. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.20 and a 12-month high of $136.17.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.97 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

