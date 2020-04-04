Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,543 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after acquiring an additional 621,357 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 19,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Quanta Services from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Shares of PWR opened at $30.56 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.