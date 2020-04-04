Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 65,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Cimarex Energy worth $88,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Centenus Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

