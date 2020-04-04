Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Baozun worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN opened at $26.04 on Friday. Baozun Inc has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.65). Baozun had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Baozun to $40.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

