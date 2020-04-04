Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,509 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Haemonetics worth $85,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HAE opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $140.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.80.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.