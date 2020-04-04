Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,327 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.75% of Oshkosh worth $112,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $80,163,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,929,000 after buying an additional 741,027 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 605,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,275,000 after buying an additional 540,959 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 384,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after buying an additional 263,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $9,974,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

OSK opened at $62.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $2,019,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

