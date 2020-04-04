DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 330 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT opened at $350.50 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.88.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.