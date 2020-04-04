Jane Street Group LLC Takes $483,000 Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,375,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,480 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $8,832,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $7,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 934,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 142,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 183,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 133,046 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

