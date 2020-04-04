Jane Street Group LLC Takes $483,000 Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,375,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,480 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $8,832,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $7,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 934,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 142,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 183,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 133,046 shares in the last quarter.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
