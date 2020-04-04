Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $854,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Liberty Global by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $15.80 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

