Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,197,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 422,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Gartner by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 190,059 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.82. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

