Jane Street Group LLC Has $515,000 Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,733 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CDK Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 940.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 129,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 116,607 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CDK Global by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $30.03 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

