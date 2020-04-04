Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $872,000 Investment in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 20.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 959,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 41.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 25.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 103,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $1,476,007.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,346.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 525,681 shares of company stock worth $7,435,420 over the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

