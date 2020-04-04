Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.05. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 203,412 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,280,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 267,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

