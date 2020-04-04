ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Stake Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZEALAND PHARMA/S alerts:

Shares of ZEAL stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.31. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZEAL. ValuEngine upgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL).

Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.