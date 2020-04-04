DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 8,932 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 194.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.32.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $82.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $112.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

