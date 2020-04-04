Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 58,153 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,153 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.32% of PPL worth $88,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PPL opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

