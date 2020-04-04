Franklin Resources Inc. Has $107.69 Million Stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5,528.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,364 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.42% of Cyberark Software worth $107,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $160.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.52.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $76.75 on Friday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.88.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.