Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 41,917 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,917 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

