Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Anixter International by 1,961.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,613,000 after purchasing an additional 471,223 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Anixter International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,162,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Anixter International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Anixter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

NYSE AXE opened at $87.94 on Friday. Anixter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

