Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 784,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $84,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Life Storage by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Life Storage news, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

