Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,180 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 106.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 62.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FNV. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Franco Nevada from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.36.

FNV opened at $107.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.27. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $122.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average of $101.77.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

