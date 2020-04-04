Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 214.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,210 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.19% of MRC Global worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after buying an additional 340,871 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $3,558,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $3,278,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rhys J. Best purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,568.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James downgraded MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MRC Global Inc has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

