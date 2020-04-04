H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,979 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in H & R Block by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from to in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

HRB stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.