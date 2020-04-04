Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 9,452 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 198.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,658,000 after purchasing an additional 234,844 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,028,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,487,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 108,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

