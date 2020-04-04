Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,540 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of H & R Block worth $84,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

